The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 action is 11-9. Washington State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Efe Abogidi averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 8.4 points for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Michael Flowers is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

