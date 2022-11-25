Texas A&M visits DePaul following Penn's 25-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2)
The Aggies have gone 0-0 away from home. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from deep. Solomon Washington paces the Aggies shooting 60% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.4 points for DePaul.
Wade Taylor IV is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Julius Marble is averaging 8.8 points for Texas A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.