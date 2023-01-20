Texas A&M visits Kentucky after Tshiebwe's 37-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (13-5, 5-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-6, 3-3 SEC)
The Aggies are 5-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.
The Wildcats and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 17.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.
