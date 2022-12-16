Texas A&M visits Memphis following Davis' 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (8-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Kendric Davis scored 30 points in Memphis’ 91-88 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-0 on the road. Texas A&M scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.8 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

