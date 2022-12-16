Texas A&M visits Memphis following Davis' 30-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (8-3)
The Aggies are 1-0 on the road. Texas A&M scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.
Wade Taylor IV is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.8 points for Texas A&M.
