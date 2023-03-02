Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edges Texas A&M-Commerce 93-88

COMMERCE. Texas — Terrion Murdix scored 27 points, Isaac Mushila had a double-double to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 93-88 victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night.
Reserve C.J. Roberts scored 24 points to lead the Lions (13-19, 9-9). Freshman Jerome Brewer Jr. added 16 points, while Demarcus Demonia scored 14. JJ Romer Rosario pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the regular season in first place and will be the top seed in the conference tournament.
Texas A&M-Commerce hosts McNeese on Sunday to close out the regular season.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25