Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edges Texas A&M-Commerce 93-88

Murdix made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws, adding eight assists and six rebounds for the Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Mushila finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Ross Williams had 15 points off the bench and Trevian Tennyson scored 13 but made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.