Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) attempts to avoid a tackle by Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston (42) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) (Associated Press)

Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 12 Texas (2-1), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Texas by 5 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 24-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The first conference game means the winner emerges as a favorite to reach the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys could open some eyes nationally with a win behind a confident freshman quarterback. A second early loss would likely doom any hopes Texas has of staying in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard vs. Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai. Hubbard is the nation’s leading rusher with an impressive combination of speed and power. Ossai is emerging as Texas’ top defensive playmaker, but he’s nursing a sore shoulder after an injury against Rice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders, a Texas native, will be facing a rowdy sellout crowd in his first Big 12 road contest against the No. 12 team in the country. No pressure at all.

Texas: Sophomore cornerbacks Kobe Boyce and Jalen Green got shredded by LSU two weeks ago and will be pressed to keep up with OSU’s outstanding wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who has six receiving touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State has dominated the rivalry of late, going 7-2 since 2010. That includes five straight wins in Austin ... Texas kicker Cameron Dicker’s 57-yard field goal last week was the longest by the Longhorns since 1985 ... Hubbard has two 200-yard games this season ... Texas has five touchdown drives of 10 plays or longer this season, with three against Rice last week.

