The Hokies are 11-9 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Story continues below advertisement

Justyn Mutts is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___