AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas will receive a $130 million grant for its new on-campus basketball arena, which will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center when it opens in 2022.

The donation comes from the Moody Foundation, which has previously donated $50 million to the school’s Moody College of Communication and $20 million for the campus Blanton Museum of Art. The new basketball arena will be named the Moody Center.