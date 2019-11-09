The Erwin Center will be demolished to make way for expanding the university medical school facilities.
University regents in December 2018 approved a $300 million plan for a new basketball and events arena. Initial plans called for seating at basketball games to be capped at about 10,000 with space for 5,000 more seats for concerts and other events.
