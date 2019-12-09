Texas had allowed its previous contract with Collegiate Licensing to expire in 2016 in part to save costs and move some of its licensing efforts in-house. The new deal makes the company the school’s exclusive licensing agent when authorizing the Texas name, logos and trademarks on commercial products, ranging on anything from clothing to coffee cups to computer mouse pads..
The new contract with Collegiate Licensing will run through June 2032.
