ULM still had 5.9 seconds to answer, but lost the ball off a foot and time ran out in a scramble for the loose ball.
Josh Nicholas had 19 points for the Warhawks (4-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Koreem Ozier added 15 points. Russell Harrison had 15 points.
Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.