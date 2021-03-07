Collier had 17 double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games this season — against Baylor and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5 center is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold both the first and second pick in the draft, which is expected to be held in April.
Collier grew up in Texas.
