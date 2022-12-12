Texas edges Rice 87-81 without suspended coach Chris Beard

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice on Monday night.
Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff.
Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice (6-3), which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.
Timmy Allen added 15 points for Texas (8-1), and Dillon Mitchell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 26 points, and Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games.
Ben Gregg had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line.
Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA.
Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.
Keshawn Williams scored 25 points for Northern Illinois (3-7), and Anthony Crump had 20.
