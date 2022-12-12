Texas edges Rice 87-81 without suspended coach Chris Beard

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beard was arrested early Monday morning after a woman alleged he choked and bit her. Texas announced about 90 minutes before tipoff he was suspended without pay and that assistant coach Rodney Terry would lead the team.

Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff.

Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice (6-3), which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.

Timmy Allen added 15 points for Texas (8-1), and Dillon Mitchell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 26 points, and Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games.

Ben Gregg had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line.

Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA.

Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.

Keshawn Williams scored 25 points for Northern Illinois (3-7), and Anthony Crump had 20.

