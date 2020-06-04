Once there, the group and police officers took a knee for nine minutes to symbolize the amount of time Floyd was detained on the ground by Minneapolis police before he died.
“This protest won’t just stop here,” junior safety Caden Sterns said. “To the white community ... if you want change like you say you do, you must change. What I mean is, you must realize, and the oppressor must realize, you are oppressing.”
The players were joined by coach Tom Herman.
“I’m so proud,” Herman told the players, urging them to “be agents of change.”
