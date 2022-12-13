Texas forward Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Tuesday.

Moore was averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Longhorns (5-4), who started the season ranked No. 3 only to struggle on the court. She was injured in Sunday’s win over Alabama State and will have surgery.