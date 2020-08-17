Schaefer led the Bulldogs to the national championship game twice, ended UConn’s 111-game win streak in 2017 and went 221-62 in seven seasons at Mississippi State.
Texas hasn’t won a national title since 1986 and last went to the Final Four in 2003. Aston led Texas teams to the Sweet 16 or farther four times and had only one losing season in eight years with the Longhorns.
