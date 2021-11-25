Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah has 11 sacks, just shy of the school record of 11.5. He’s also got 14.5 total tackles for losses and his six forced fumbles leads the nation. All of that could be a big problem for a struggling Texas offensive line. The Longhorns allowed two strip-sack fumbles that set up touchdowns in the loss to Kansas, and have given up eight sacks in the past three games.