Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones had 12 points and Marcus Carr 11. The three combined for all eight of Texas’ 3-pointers.
Mike Miles scored 14 points for TCU. Emanuel Miller had 13 points.
The Longhorns, who lost two straight before squeaking past Oklahoma State 56-51 on Saturday despite poor shooting (36.7%) and 20 turnovers, shot nearly 50% (16 of 33) against the Horned Frogs in the first half while building a 43-23 advantage at the break. Allen scored 12 points and Ramey had 10.
Texas stretched its lead to 24 points. TCU pulled to 63-48 with 5:19 left but didn’t get closer.
The Longhorns finished 29 of 65 (44.6%) from the field, outrebounded TCU 41-31 and committed just 10 turnovers.
Texas hosts No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. TCU is at home against No. 19 LSU on Saturday.
