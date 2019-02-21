Texas (15-11, 7-6) vs. Oklahoma (16-10, 4-9)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas goes for the season sweep over Oklahoma after winning the previous matchup in Austin. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Longhorns shot 45.5 percent from the field while limiting Oklahoma’s shooters to just 44.3 percent en route to the three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oklahoma’s Christian James has averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Brady Manek has put up 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Kerwin Roach II has averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds while Dylan Osetkowski has put up 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds.

ROBUST ROACH II: Roach has connected on 34.4 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oklahoma is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 16-3 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58.3 points while giving up 72.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

