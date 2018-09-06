FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Texas running back Chris Warren III (25) scores a touchdown past San Jose State safety Trevon Bierria (23) with the help of teammate Patrick Hudson (73) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Hudson was taken to a hospital and treated in intensive care this week because of a heat-related illness at practice, coach Tom Herman said Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was taken to a hospital and treated in intensive care this week because of a heat-related illness at practice, coach Tom Herman said Thursday.

Hudson, who is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, had a “full body cramp” Wednesday and was taken by ambulance to a hospital when team trainers couldn’t get his body temperature down to appropriate levels, even when placed in a cold tub, Herman said.

Doctors were able to get Hudson’s temperature back to normal at the hospital and he was out of intensive care Thursday, Herman said.

“Everything’s great,” Herman said. “His body temperature is back to normal. All the vitals are great.”

Texas did not disclose Hudson’s illness for a day and further details were not immediately available. It was unclear if Hudson was still in the hospital. Texas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the team’s medical staff.

Hudson will not play Saturday night against Tulsa. Herman suggested doctors are still running tests to find out why Hudson’s body temperature spiked when others didn’t.

Austin temperatures hit 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Herman said the team practiced outside instead of using the indoor facility.

“It was hot yesterday, really hot and humid. I felt (practicing outside) was necessary. We had been inside quite a bit,” Herman said.

“(Hudson’s) body temperature rose. Our staff did a great job, dunked him in the cold tank, got his temperature dropped,” Herman said. “Sent him to the hospital, and doctors there got his temperature all the way down to normal. All of the tests are to try to figure out why he got a heat illness when nobody else did.”

Herman said Hudson has had cramping issues in the past.

“He’s kind of a cramp guy. For a massive human being, he’s not very fleshy. He’s got a pretty low percentage of body fat,” Herman said.

Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke on June 13 after he was overcome by heat at practice two weeks earlier, prompting the school to place coach DJ Durkin on leave and part ways with its strength and conditioning coach. Maryland beat Texas last weekend 34-29 in the first game of the season.

