Three Longhorns finished with triple-doubles: Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds and Holmes 12 while Charli Collier had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Sug Sutton had 10 assists, giving her 408 in her career, to go with eight points. Texas scored 25 points off 20 TCU turnovers.
Lauren Heard scored 19 points, Kianna Ray 16 and Bradley 14 for TCU, which shot 29% in the second half.
TCU won at Texas 65-63 on Jan. 3 and was looking to sweep a season series from the Longhorns for the first time. The loss came the same week TCU entered the Top 25 for the first time this season.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.