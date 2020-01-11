Xavier Johnson had 12 points for the Cougars (4-15, 0-4), who have now lost nine straight games. Andrew Lewis added 12 points. Solomon Hunt had three assists.
Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State faces Grand Canyon at home on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
