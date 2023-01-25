Texas routs No. 14 Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston scored 19 points and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 on Wednesday night as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half.
Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46% and had 24 turnovers.
It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners (16-3, 6-2), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They entered averaging 87.3 points a game. Oklahoma’s previous low was 69 points in a win.
The Longhorns allow 57.6 points a game and improved to 14-0 when holding a team below 60.
No. 18 IOWA STATE 75, TCU 35
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her third straight double-double and No. 18 Iowa State coasted to a win over TCU.
Denae Fritz and Morgan Kane both added 13 points and Lexi Donarski had 10 for the Cyclones (14-4, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. It was the ninth double-double of the season and 58th of her career for Joens, who also had three assists, two steals and a block.
The Horned Frogs (6-14, 0-8) were 1 of 13 in the third quarter when they were outscored 29-5. TCU shot 23% for the game, which was its eight-straight loss. TCU finished 2 of 16 from 3-point range with 19 turnovers.
Iowa State was 13 of 31 behind the arc, TCU was 13 of 56 overall.
