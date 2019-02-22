Texas guard Kerwin Roach II, left, passes the ball around Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Roach is the leading scorer for the Longhorns and the suspension is his second this season and the third of his career. He was suspended for the season opener and the 2016-2017 season opener. Each instance was described as a violation of team rules. The school released no details Friday about the latest suspension.

Roach averages 15 points and has 74 assists for the Longhorns (15-11. 7-6 Big 12). Texas has won three of its last four games and plays at conference rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

