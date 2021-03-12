Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (15-8). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.
Tristan Jarrett scored 35 points for Jackson State (12-6). Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Jonas James added 12 points.
