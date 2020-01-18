Roland Griffin, who was second on Jackson State in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Texas Southern faces Grambling State on the road on Monday. Jackson State plays Prairie View at home on Monday.
