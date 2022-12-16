Texas Southern faces N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-5) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (2-7)
The Aggies have a 4-5 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Davon Barnes is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.1 points for Texas Southern.
Kam Woods is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.9 steals. Marcus Watson is averaging 13 points for N.C. A&T.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.