Texas Southern faces N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-5) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (2-7) Las Vegas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers play the North Carolina A&T Aggies at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tigers have a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is eighth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Aggies have a 4-5 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Davon Barnes is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.1 points for Texas Southern.

Kam Woods is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.9 steals. Marcus Watson is averaging 13 points for N.C. A&T.

