WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 63.
WINNING WHEN: Southern is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Jaguars are 8-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25 free throws per game, including 28.1 per game against conference opponents.
