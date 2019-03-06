Alcorn State (10-18, 6-10) vs. Texas Southern (18-11, 13-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 11th straight conference win against Alcorn State. Texas Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 90-86 on Jan. 26. Alcorn State fell 61-46 at Southern on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Jeremy Combs has put up 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Combs is Jalyn Patterson, who is accounting for 11.9 points per game. The Braves have been led by Maurice Howard, who is averaging 13.4 points.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Howard has connected on 39.6 percent of the 217 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Alcorn State is 0-14 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Southern is a perfect 8-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-11 when fewer than five Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the seventh-most free throws in the country at 25.5 per game. Alcorn State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 17.3 foul shots per game (ranked 214th).

