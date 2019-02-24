Mississippi Valley State (5-23, 3-11) vs. Texas Southern (15-11, 10-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its eighth straight conference win against Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 90-86 on Jan. 26. Mississippi Valley State fell 69-63 at Prairie View in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jeremy Combs, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing and Devocio Butler have combined to account for 53 percent of Texas Southern’s scoring this season. For Mississippi Valley State, Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have combined to account for 57 percent of all Mississippi Valley State scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DOMINANT DANTE: Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Mississippi Valley State is 0-18 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

TWO STREAKS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last 19 road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Texas Southern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 72.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.2 free throws per game, including 29.1 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

