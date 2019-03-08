Southern (6-24, 5-12) vs. Texas Southern (19-11, 14-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern. In its last five wins against the Jaguars, Texas Southern has won by an average of 9 points. Southern’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, an 81-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremy Combs, Trayvon Reed, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing and Devocio Butler have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 59 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JEREMY: In 30 games this season, Texas Southern’s Combs has shot 60.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern is 0-20 when it allows at least 68 points and 6-4 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern’s Richard Lee has attempted 169 3-pointers and connected on 37.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars 21st among Division I teams. Texas Southern has turned the ball over on 19.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 258th, nationally).

