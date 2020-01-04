Texas Southern came into the contest with a five-game losing streak against Division I opponents (to No. 1 Gonzaga, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona State and Texas A&M), with only a victory against Division II Concordia Texas.
Chris Baldwin added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Texas Southern (4-10).
Amel Kuljuhovic and Ahsante Shivers each scored 13 points to lead Southern (3-11). Darius Williams and Montese Blake each contributed 10 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.