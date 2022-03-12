A layup by Justin Thomas pulled Alcorn State within 57-54 with 12:16 remaining, but Walker hit a jumper to spark an 11-0 run that he capped with two free throws and the Tigers led 68-54 with 8:41 left. Walker had a layup and two more free throws to end a 12-4 spurt to push TSU’s lead to 80-58 at the 4:47 mark.
AJ Lawson finished with 14 points for the Tigers, who were playing in their fifth straight conference title game and earned a spot in the NCAA tourney for a 10th time in program history.
Thomas topped Alcorn State with 18 points. Freshman Byron Joshua scored 13.
The Braves beat Texas Southern twice during the regular season by a total of three points.
Alcorn State was aiming for it first SWAC tournament title in 20 years and its first berth in the NCAA Tournament since 1984 when the field was set at 48. The 12th-seeded Braves put a scare in No. 5 seed Kansas before losing 57-56 in the first round.
