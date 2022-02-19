Texas Southern totaled 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Terry Collins had 14 points for the Delta Devils (2-22, 2-12) as did Caleb Hunter. Gary Grant had 11 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 95-58 on Jan. 10.
