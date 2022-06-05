Texas St. beats Stanford 5-2, advances to regional final

Placeholder while article actions load

STANFORD, Calif. — Levi Wells scattered eight hits and just two runs over eight innings, Jose Gonzalez hit two home runs and Texas State beat national No. 2 seed Stanford 5-2 Saturday night to advance to the finals of the Stanford Regional.

Gonzalez hit a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the first, Eddie Park hit an RBI single for Stanford to make it 1-1 in the second before Gonzalez led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to give Texas State the lead for good. Justin Thompson followed with a double down the line in left and, two pitches later, Wesley Faison hit a shot over the wall in left center to make it 4-1.