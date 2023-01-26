Texas State defeats Georgia Southern 70-67

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Nighael Ceaser had 23 points in Texas State’s 70-67 win against Georgia Southern on Thursday night.
The Eagles (12-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Moore, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Andrei Savrasov added 17 points for Georgia Southern. Jalen Finch also put up 11 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Texas State visits Southern Miss while Georgia Southern visits Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.