Texas State defeats Georgia Southern 70-67

A pair of Tyren Moore free throws pulled Georgia Southern within 69-67 with 11 seconds left, but he then missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Ceaser shot 10 of 14 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (11-11, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Davion Coleman added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jordan Mason went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.