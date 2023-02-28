Texas State defeats Georgia State 81-76 in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Drue Drinnon had 16 points in Texas State’s 81-76 win over Georgia State on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Drinnon was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (14-18). Jordan Mason scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyler Morgan recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.