CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tre Nottingham hit six straight free throws in the final minute and Texas State held off a late rally by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to earn a 61-55 victory on Wednesday night.

The Bobcats came into the game having matched their best start since 1980-81 at 7-1 and now have won 8 of 9.

Tony Lewis hit two free throws to pull the Islanders even at 47-47 with 3:40 left, but Alonzo Sule turned a 3-point play to put Texas State back on top and after Jalon Clark scored at the basket to cut the deficit to a single point. Sule added three free throws to make it 53-49. Nottingham made two free throws, and after Jashawn Talton hit a 3, Jaylen Shead added a pair from the line for his only points of the night.

Elijah Schmidt scored at the basket with :13 left to get the Islanders within two, but Nottingham closed the game out by hitting four straight free throws.

Sule finished with 22 points for Texas State and Nijal Pearson added 16. Nottingham was 0-for-6 shooting from the field but converted 7 of 8 from the line.

Talton had 12 points for Texas A&M-CC (4-5).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.