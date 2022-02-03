The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas State ranks second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
The Mountaineers are 8-2 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Delph averaging 4.4.
The Bobcats and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.9 points for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.
Delph is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.