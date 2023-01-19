Texas State hosts Kinsey and Marshall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -6; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Texas State Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points in Marshall’s 73-65 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Bobcats are 2-5 on their home court. Texas State is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thundering Herd are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 13-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drue Drinnon is averaging 6.3 points for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Kinsey is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

