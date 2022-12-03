Texas State hosts Olivari and Rice

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (5-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas State Bobcats (5-3) San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the Texas State Bobcats after Quincy Olivari scored 27 points in Rice’s 70-62 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Bobcats are 1-0 on their home court. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Texas State.

Travis Evee is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 14.3 points for Rice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article