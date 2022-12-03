Texas State hosts Olivari and Rice

Rice Owls (5-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas State Bobcats (5-3)
The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Texas State.
Travis Evee is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 14.3 points for Rice.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.