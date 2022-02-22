The Bobcats are 10-3 in conference play. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Jay Chandler is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.
Caleb Asberry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Mason Harrell is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Texas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.
Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.