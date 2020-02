BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Nijal Pearson has put up 19.3 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is also a primary contributor, accounting for 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 12.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Eaton has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 16-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 26.7 free throws per game, including 30.8 per game against conference opponents.

