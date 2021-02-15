TEAM LEADERS: The Red Wolves have been led by Norchad Omier and Marquis Eaton. Omier has averaged 11.7 points and 10.9 rebounds while Eaton has put up 13.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Bobcats have been anchored by juniors Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry, who are scoring 13.6 and 13.2 per game, respectively.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 61.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eaton has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Eaton has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Red Wolves are 3-9 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 21.9 free throws per game.

