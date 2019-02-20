Louisiana-Monroe (13-11, 6-6) vs. Texas State (21-5, 10-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisiana-Monroe. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 84-77 on Feb. 2. Louisiana-Monroe came up short in an 83-76 game at Louisiana-Lafayette in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tre’Larenz Nottingham, Alex Peacock, Jaylen Shead and Eric Terry have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daishon Smith has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Smith has accounted for 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last seven road games, scoring 74.4 points, while allowing 82.4 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Warhawks. Texas State has 37 assists on 72 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Texas State defense has held opponents to 64 points per game, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Louisiana-Monroe has allowed an average of 74.3 points through 24 games (ranking the Warhawks 222nd).

