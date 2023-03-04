Marshall plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (15-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt)
The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt play is 6-12. Texas State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.
Mason Harrell is averaging 16 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.