Marshall plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (15-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -8; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd face the Texas State Bobcats in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Thundering Herd are 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Marshall is the Sun Belt leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.5.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt play is 6-12. Texas State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Advertisement

Mason Harrell is averaging 16 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article