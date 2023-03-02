Old Dominion Monarchs and Texas State Bobcats square off in Sun Belt Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (14-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -3.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State Bobcats. The Monarchs are 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Mekhi Long leads the Monarchs with 8.7 boards.

The Bobcats are 6-12 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Mason Harrell is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

