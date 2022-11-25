Texas State plays Southern Utah

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-2) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-2) Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii. The Bobcats are 3-2 in non-conference play. Texas State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds are 3-2 in non-conference play. Southern Utah averages 19.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Drake Allen with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Texas State.

Tevian Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 11.0 points for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

