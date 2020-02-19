SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 44 percent of all Bobcats points this season.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.1 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.1 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 17-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

AD

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 8-0 when they score at least 73 points and 9-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least 11 steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com