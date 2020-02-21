SENIOR STUDS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 35.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 18-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Texas State last season.

