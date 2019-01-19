SAN MARCOS, Texas — Nijal Pearson had 29 points and 11 rebounds and Texas State used a 30-0 run to beat Arkansas State 77-64 on Saturday.

Tre’Larenz Nottingham added 13 points and eight rebounds and Alex Peacock scored 10 points for Texas State. The Bobcats (16-3, 5-1 Sun Belt), who have won four in a row and 14 of their last 16, moved into a tie with Georgia State atop the conference standings.

Pearson and Nottingham scored five points apiece during a 10-0 run to close the first half and Texas State scored the first 20 second-half points to take a 53-32 lead when Mason Harrell hit a 3-pointer with 12:48 to play. Arkansas State (8-11, 2-4) missed 12 consecutive shots and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

Ty Cockfield, who came in averaging a conference-leading 20.9 points per game, didn’t score until he hit a free throw with 11:36 to go. He converted a 3-point play with 1:15 left that pulled the Red Wolves within seven but they went 0 for 5 from the field and Texas State made 6 of 6 free throws from there. Cockfield finished with 21 points.

